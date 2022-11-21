Hajiji: GRS agrees to form federal government with PN

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 21): Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has confirmed that the coalition will form the federal government with Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

Hajiji led Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) leaders during a meeting with Muhyiddin yesterday.

In a statement today, Hajiji, who is also GRS chairman, said the coalition believes that the formation of the federal government must be carried out as soon as possible.

He said this is to ensure the government can function fully, especially in finalising the Budget 2023.

“GRS has decided to support Tan Sri Muhyiddin as the 10th Prime Minister and agrees to form the federal government together with PN and Sarawak based party Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and other parties that are ready to form cooperation.

“GRS is always committed to bringing the image of unity for the benefit of the people and the nation,” he said.

Among those at the meeting were Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun; Tawau MP Lo Su Fui; Papar MP Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali; Deputy Chief Minister and Keningau MP Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan; and Sipitang MP Datuk Matbali Musah.

GRS won six of the 13 parliamentary seats it contested.

Yesterday, GPS said it will work together with PN, Barisan Nasional (BN), and GRS to form the next federal government with PN chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the state coalition’s preferred prime minister.

GPS chief, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, said the coalition wanted a federal government that will be strong and stable to face the coming economic challenges; while at the same time protect the well-being of the people, including their religious freedom.