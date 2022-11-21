Ismail Sabri says BN seeking extension to 2pm Istana deadline

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 21): Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has said that the coalition is seeking an extension to the 2pm deadline issued by Istana Negara, on behalf of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, yesterday for the submission of statutory declarations (SDs) for any coalition to form the federal government and nominate a prime minister.

He said this was because discussions with other coalitions might not happen today.

“We have asked for a (deadline) postponement,” he said to reporters as he left Seri Pacific Hotel today.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid in a press conference said that the BN supreme council had yet to discuss or agree to join any coalitions.

Ismail Sabri also told reporters that no agreement had been forged with Pakatan Harapan (PH) to form a coalition today, despite a gathering of leaders from both coalitions at the hotel this morning.

Instead, he told reporters that they only entertained PH out of “hospitality” as they were visiting a premises adjacent to the Umno headquarters next door.

“No, we did not discuss anything. No negotiations.

“Guests visited our home, and as Malays, we entertained them, and chatted for a bit,” he told reporters at the hotel lobby.

Earlier today, Zahid, Ismail Sabri and other top leaders were seen meeting PH leaders including Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Mohamad Sabu, Anthony Loke and Rafizi Ramli.

Other leaders are still mum on the matter. — Malay Mail