Pakatan leaders in intra-coalition discussions at Seri Pacific Hotel in KL

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 21): Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders are currently having a meeting with other coalition MPs after an earlier meeting with Barisan Nasional (BN) top brass.

PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to give a press conference after the coalition’s meeting concludes.

Throngs of reporters who had waited since morning saw MPs from BN, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), PBM (Parti Bangsa Malaysia) and Parti Warisan thronging the hotel, which is located next to Umno’s headquarters at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

Earlier today, BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told the media that BN has yet to make a decision and asked for the deadline for statutory declaration (SD) of support from them to be postponed from the Istana Negara’s 2pm deadline.

Zahid is accompanied by 25 other BN MPs with the only omissions being Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Simpang Renggam MP Datuk Hasni Mohammad, Kuala Pilah MP Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan and Jelebu MP Datuk Jalaluddin Alias.

All four are said to support Perikatan Nasional (PN) instead.

DAP national deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo who left at 1pm told the media that the meeting is ongoing.

“Statements will be issued later,” he said. — Malay Mail