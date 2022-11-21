PH could have claimed Kanowit if not for indie candidates, says PKR man

SIBU (Nov 21): Pakatan Harapan (PH) would have stood a better chance of winning Kanowit in the 15th general election (GE15) if only the three independent candidates did not join the fight, said the coalition’s pick Joseph Nyambong.

He based this assumption on the drastic drop in winning vote-majority for Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), from 4,312 in the 2018 polls, to 236 this time – a decline of 94.5 per cent.

In this GE15, Aaron garnered 7,411 votes to Joseph’s 7,175.

The three independent candidates whom Joseph referred to earlier were Michael Lias, George Chen and Dr Elli Luhat, who received 2,289, 741, and 427 votes, respectively.

“I would like to thank all voters in the election. I have done my best to meet and introduce myself to every voter in Kanowit throughout my campaign period. I have tried to bring about change to Kanowit, but maybe it’s not the time yet.

“I believe that the younger generations will bring the change needed here in the future. They will change the political landscape in Sarawak,” said Joseph, a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) man, when contacted yesterday.

The 61-year-old politician admitted that it was difficult for him to fight against GPS, the state’s present ruling coalition.

“My determination to serve the people had driven me throughout the campaign period. I believe there’s a chance to win in the future.

“The drop in Aaron Ago’s vote-majority actually shows PH is gaining strength in Kanowit.”

GE15 marked the second time that Joseph, a former Melaka Immigration Department director, had contested in any election.

He was fielded by PH in Machan in the 12th state election last year, but lost to Allan Siden Gramong from GPS.