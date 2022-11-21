Premier: Sarawak expects to collect highest revenue of RM11.035 bln in 2023

KUCHING (Nov 21): Sarawak is projected to collect a revenue of RM11.035 billion for the year 2023, making it the highest revenue projected in the state thus far, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the revenue is derived from several major sources including tax revenue, which totaled RM5.246 billion or 48 per cent of the total expected revenue in 2023.

“This reflects our relative achievement in boosting the state’s coffers,” he said when tabling the State Budget at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here this morning.

MORE TO COME