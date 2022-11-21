Put aside differences, work together to develop Miri, PH man calls on political parties

MIRI (Nov 21): Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Chiew Choon Man, who won Miri seat in the 15th general election (GE15), has called upon political parties here to put aside their differences for the sake of the constituency’s development.

“We need to work together and develop our Miri, and ensure that no one is left behind,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) man highlighted such cooperation as vital in ensuring a balanced development for Miri.

He also regarded his victory as ‘the victory of the people’ and in this respect, he said it was only right for him to serve the people in all fairness.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Miri who have given me the trust and enabled my victory as a PH parliamentary candidate in Miri.

“My victory is the victory of the people,” he said.

Chiew also said he was thrilled with the election result, and had celebrated his victory with gratitude for being able to create this historic moment together with fellow comrades in PH.

“The last two weeks had, indeed, been challenging for me and my team, as it was the first time I had contested.

“But the high team spirit and motivation led us to this victory. This reflects the hard work of everyone, including Mirians,” he said.

Chiew vowed to work hard to ensure everything stated in his manifesto would be fulfilled accordingly.

“My responsibility is not only for my voters, but for everyone in Miri; that is why we must put aside our differences in ideology and politics,” he pointed out.

Chiew also recorded his thanks to PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the party’s state leadership council for entrusting him to represent Miri in Parliament.

“To friends from PH component parties, namely the DAP (Democratic Action Party), Muda (Malaysian United Democratic Alliance) and Parti Amanah Negara, I thank you very much.

“It is also important for me to record my thanks to former Miri MP Dr Michael Teo, who had been helping me since the beginning, as well as members of the media for reporting on us throughout the campaign period.

“Without everyone’s contribution, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” he said.