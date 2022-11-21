Sabah hope to retain Stuart, Irfan

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 21): Datuk Ong Kim Swee expressed hope that Stuart Wilkin and Irfan Fazail would stay with Sabah FC next season.

The Rhinos head coach said the duo, who are on loan from Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II, are part of his plan for the Malaysia League 2023 campaign.

Stuart and Irfan did not play against parent club JDT in the Malaysia Cup semifinal, which the Southern Tigers won 4-1 on aggregate against Sabah FC.

“First of all I want to thank Tengku Mahkota Johor (TMJ) for agreeing to let the players join Sabah this season.

“Although they did not play against JDT (in the M-Cup semifinal), I believe they have earned enough game time, especially Stuart who has played well all season.

“I hope both of them will stay with Sabah … they are in my plan for the campaign next year. It is however will depend much on our discussion with JDT,” said Kim Swee after the semifinal tie against JDT in Iskandar Puteri on Sunday.

Kim Swee said this as he looked forward to preparing the Rhinos for the Malaysia League 2023, where he expressed hope of bringing several players to add more depth to the squad.

He said the Rhinos were severely affected by injuries to key players, especially in the the M-Cup competition where Kim Swee could only name 16 players to face JDT.

“We are looking into recruiting players for several positions but all these will depend much on our financial situation, whereby we do not have the luxury to spend big.

“That is why we are very hopeful that the players that we will bring in must be able to help us and prepare for the next season,” he added.

Asked on PJ City striker Darren Lok who has been linked with Sabah FC, Kim Swee said he was one of the players that they are currently in talk with.

“It is still too early for me to make an announcement but Darren Lok is certainly our target and also we are still in negotiation with other players.

“Like I said earlier, however, I will have to look at the management whether we are capable of bringing in the players for Sabah FC,” he said.