Sabah records 109 Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 21): Sabah’s Covid-19 cases remained above the 100-mark as the state recorded 109 cases today.

Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, who is the state’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said the figures today were 24 cases lower than yesterday’s 133 cases.

“Yesterday’s positivity rate was 15.14 per cent but today it dropped to 8.99 per cent,” he said, adding that 1,212 test samples were received today.

Only two districts reported double-digit cases, namely Kota Kinabalu with 54 cases and Tuaran (20).

Of the 109 cases today, three were in Category 4 and one in Category 5 while the remaining cases were in Category 1 or 2.