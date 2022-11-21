Sarawak aims to produce 8 Olympians by 2030, says Premier

KUCHING (Nov 21): The Sarawak government is targeting to produce eight Sarawakian Olympians by 2030 as part of the efforts in making Sarawak the sports powerhouse in Malaysia.

In announcing this, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state government had allocated a sum of RM58 million for the development of Sarawakian athletes.

“Through sports, we can develop a culture of self-discipline among our youths and maintain physical and mental fitness. Sarawak has proven that our mission to produce world-class athletes is not just an expression. This is manifested by the achievement of our Sarawakian athletes representing Malaysia at the Tokyo Olympics Games and Paralympics Games 2021.

“In line with our aspiration to make Sarawak the nation’s sports powerhouse, presently we already have three Olympians, and by the year 2030, we target to produce eight Sarawakian Olympians.

“This budget will provide a sum of RM41 million to Sarawak Sports Corporation and RM17 million to Sarawak State Sports Council to fund their operations as well as to implement various sports development programmes,” he said when tabling Sarawak Budget 2023 at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly here yesterday.

Abang Johari also said an additional RM47 million will be provided to implement various sports facilities projects.

“The work includes upgrading and refurbishing the existing sports facilities such as sports facilities at Petra Jaya; Wushu Training and Competition Centre, Petra Jaya; Sebauh Sports Complex, Bintulu; Selangau Mini Sports Complex and upgrading of Stadium Balingian,” he said.

On the development of Sarawakian youth, the premier said the state government will continue to emphasise the promotion and preservation of Sarawak culture and arts as part of its rich heritage.

While citing the population of youth in Sarawak, he said the state government proposed to allocate a sum of RM6.1 million in the state 2023 Budget for youth development.

“Sports, arts and culture are vital as it reflects our self-identity, unite us as one people, and produce an avenue for self-expression and creativity. In Sarawak, youths represent 1.2 million or 43 per cent of the population.

“They are future leaders who will inherit our place. The budget is to intensify our youth development through mass sports programmes.

“This includes International Youth Mental Health Conference, International e-Sports Games, National Extreme Sports Challenge, International and State Youth Volunteer Day, Youth Environmental Programme, Youth Entrepreneur Setup (YES) and many more,” he said.

He also said the state government had allocated an additional RM9 million for the setting up of the Sarawak Youth Creative Industry Fund.

He said the fund has enabled Sarawakians youth to participate in international sports programmes.

“We will continue to emphasise the promotion and preservation of our culture and arts as part of our rich heritage,” he said, adding that the initiatives to develop youth talents in arts and culture, particularly in music, film, theatre, and innovation programmes will be intensified through the setting up of Sarawak Youth Creative Industry Fund.

“The Fund, with an allocation of RM9 million, has enabled our youth to participate in international programmes such as the World Championship of Performing Arts, as well as venturing into digital creative content.”

Abang Johari further said the state government would allocate another RM2 million for Youth Entrepreneur Development to implement various activities and programmes.

“We will continue to mobilise our youth as a productive force in our society. We will develop them as entrepreneurs by providing training and financial assistance,” he added.

Under the State Budget 2023, the ninth thrust would be focusing on enhancing culture, sports and youth development.

Under this thrust, the state premier has proposed two key initiatives for the development of youth, culture and sport.

The first initiative would be intensifying youth and culture development programmes and the second initiative would be developing and upgrading sports facilities.