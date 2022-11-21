Sarawak demands Putrajaya allocates 10 pct of development budget to state

KUCHING (Nov 21): The new federal government has been called on to allocate at least 10 per cent of the total annual development budget to Sarawak.

In saying this, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said this was in view of the state’s significant contribution to national economic growth as well as the federal government’s coffers in terms of collection of taxes and other sources of revenue, especially from oil and gas.

“I would also urge that this allocation be directly disbursed to the State Trust Account to expedite the implementation of federal funded projects in the state,” he said when tabling the 2023 State Budget at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

Abang Johari said during the tabling of the recent 2023 National Budget, RM5.4 billion was announced for development in the state.

“This amount represents only 5.7 per cent of the total federal development budget of RM95 billion for 2023 and is obviously far from enough to meet the development needs and address the imbalances between Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

On another matter, the Premier informed the august House that the state has submitted its formula to review the Special Grants for Sarawak to the federal government.

“I implore the federal government to give due and serious consideration to our proposal that is fair and equitable to the state,” he said.

He said negotiations for Sarawak’s Special Grant entitlement under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution has been pursued through a Joint Consultative Committee Meeting under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Special Council Meeting.

Abang Johari also urged the new federal government to expedite the tabling of the amendment to the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia Act 1995 (Act 533) in the Parliament following the approval by the Federal Cabinet for Sarawak and Sabah to have representatives in the Inland Revenue Board of directors in line with MA63.

“The representation is necessary and critical to ensure Sarawak receives its rightful share in tax revenue returned to the state,” he added.