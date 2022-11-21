Sarawak records 814 Covid-19 cases in Epid Week 46

KUCHING (Nov 21): Sarawak saw a rise in Covid-19 cases in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 46 with 814 cases, compared to the 616 cases in the previous week.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its weekly update said one fatality was recorded in Serian.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching continued to top the list with 323 cases, followed by Miri (105), Sibu (89), Samarahan (49) and Bintulu (48).

Other districts recorded double-digit cases were Serian with 19 cases; Bau and Kapit (18); Sarikei (16); Sri Aman (15); and 12 cases each in Lawas and Subis.

Districts which recorded single-digit cases were Mukah with nine cases; Limbang (8); Simunjan (7); Betong and Lubok Antu (6); Song (5); Asajaya and Lundu (4); Marudi, Meradong and Saratok (3); Bukit Mabong, Selangau, Kabong, Kanowit, Julau and Tebedu (2); and one case each in Tatau, Daro, Pusa and Tanjung Manis.

To date, Sarawak has recorded a cumulative tally of 319,265 cases.