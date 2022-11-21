Sarawakians look forward to seeing all MPs deliver promises, says Deputy Premier

KUCHING (Nov 21): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has congratulated all newly-elected parliamentarians from Sarawak following the conclusion of the 15th general election (GE15) on Saturday.

In his Facebook post yesterday, the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president called upon the people to give support to these representatives for the next five years.

“Sarawakians had spoken. We respect the decision of Sarawakian voters.

“Heartiest congratulations to all the newly-elected MP from Sarawak who were given the mandate to the Malaysian Parliament. The people look forward to seeing them deliver all their promises this time,” he wrote.

Adding on, Dr Sim highlighted the MPs’ ‘most important responsibility in all 59 years of Malaysia – keeping a stable Malaysian government’.

He said that SUPP and its members would continue to push the ‘Sarawak Agenda’ in Malaysia, together with its comrades in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“The journey is long and this is only a temporary setback,” he said in reference to SUPP only winning two out of seven seats it contested in GE15.

SUPP retained Serian and wrested Sarikei from Democratic Action Party (DAP). The other five parliamentary seats contested were Stampin, Bandar Kuching, Sibu, Lanang and Miri.

“Other than the candidates who have done their very best, I would like to record my appreciation and gratitude to all who have been involved in the campaigning, the SUPP and GPS members of all levels across Sarawak, the hardworking volunteers and supportive friends united in our aspirations, and all the federal and Sarawak government agencies for keeping everything run safely and effectively.”