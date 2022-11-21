Tiong: Clear direction vital before GPS can work with any group from peninsula

KUCHING (Nov 21): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has expressed hope for all Peninsular Malaysian-based political coalitions to settle whatever arrangements that they want to agree upon before working with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

In this respect, he observes that currently, there seems to be a lot of negotiations amongst these peninsula-based groups over ‘who can work who’ in forming the next government of Malaysia.

“We need to have a clear direction if GPS were to be working with any of them from Peninsular Malaysia.

“We cannot just mention who we want to work with because things are not clear over there,” he told reporters when met at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex today, where the DUN sitting is on-going.

Tiong, who won Bintulu for GPS in the just-concluded 15th general election (GE15), stated that the GPS would leave it the Peninsular Malaysian-based coalitions to settle whatever arrangements that they had.

Only after everything had been settled, he added, would GPS see who it could work with in forming a stable government for Malaysia.

“After they’ve settled everything among themselves, we would discuss among ourselves in the GPS, and analyse the situation,” said Tiong in response to a question about which coalition that GPS would work post-GE15.

Following the conclusion of the general election last weekend, no coalition achieved the bare minimum number of parliamentary seats (112 out of the total 222) that would allow it to form the next federal government.

Among all major political blocs, Pakatan Harapan (PH) had the most number of seats, at 82. This was followed by followed by Perikatan Nasional with 73 seats, Barisan Nasional with 30, GPS with 22, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah with six, Warisan (Sabah) with three, Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) and Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) with one seat each, as well as independent candidates having secured two seats.

Yesterday, the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had consented to all party leaders and heads of political coalitions being given a 24-hour extension for the deadline to confirm their numbers and their prime ministerial candidate.

In a statement issued by Comptroller of the Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, the political parties would have until 2pm today to finalise their decisions.