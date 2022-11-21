Tok Mat: Perikatan and Pakatan can form their coalition govt, BN should just stay as opposition

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 21): Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today said that Barisan Nasional (BN) should accept the will of the voters who rejected the coalition in the 15th general election (GE15), and stay as the opposition.

He then suggested that Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) form a new coalition federal government with each other while leaving BN aside.

“However, if our help is needed during the post-GE transition period, we are still ready to contribute to the opening of sincere and open discussions,” he posted on Facebook.

“If the government still cannot be formed, please don’t blame us. This is the result of a democratic process, to return the mandate to the people. We are simply respecting that decision. May Malaysia always be in the care of God.”

The BN Supreme Council could also not reach a decision today on which coalition it would support to form the next federal government, with less than 24 hours left to the extended deadline set by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to have political parties prove their majority and prime minister nominees.

It would continue its meeting tomorrow morning.

A group of Umno division chiefs also said internal discussions should be carried out before any decision on establishing a coalition between BN and other parties to form a government is made.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin also claimed that he has the support of 112 MPs, but PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the claim was “premature, impossible, and inconclusive.”

Earlier today, BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi met with top leaders from Pakatan Harapan, fuelling speculation that BN could form a coalition government with its rivals.

BN won 30 seats and PH 82. The latter would need 112 seats to form a simple majority. Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had so far expressed confidence that his coalition could secure the numbers. — Malay Mail