Umno’s Hishammuddin says would rather be sacked by party than cooperate with Pakatan

JOHOR BAHRU (Nov 21): Former Umno senior minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said he is willing to be removed by the party, rather than cooperate with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in forming a new government.

The newly-elected Sembrong MP today repeated his stand that it was very clear that Barisan Nasional (BN) must not cooperate with PH to form the government.

“As I stressed yesterday and even before this, (I will) continue to reject any cooperation with PH.

“I am willing to be sacked by the party but will never change my firm stance on the matter,” said Hishammuddin in his latest post on his official Facebook today.

He was repeating his stand today against the highly expected cooperation between BN and PH at the back of a meeting by the two coalition’s leaders the Seri Pacific Hotel in Kuala Lumpur this morning.

Hishammuddin also reminded Umno members about the “No Anwar, No DAP” credo.

“Those who feel they can take action to fire me for sticking to this position, please do,” he said.

Yesterday, Hishammuddin made it very clear that BN must not cooperate with PH to form the government.

He said that the people had made their choice in the 15th general election (GE15) which must be respected.

“What is clear is there is no single party that can form a government on its own resulting in a hung parliament,” he said.

Hishammuddin added that what was important now was that the country and the people need a stable government to move ahead.

“This is why we must cooperate with those that share the same values and objectives,” he said.

On Saturday, BN saw its worst-ever defeat in GE15 after it managed to only secure 30 seats.

Calls were made for Umno and BN chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to take responsibility and step down.

Among the notable Umno personalities was Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who is also Hishammuddin’s nephew. — Malay Mail