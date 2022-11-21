Victory fulfils wish of PRS’ Doris to serve Sri Aman folks

KUCHING (Nov 21): Being the first Dayak woman to become a member of Parliament was never the primary reason why Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodie stood as a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate in the just-concluded 15th general election (GE15).

Rather, the Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Women chief wants all voters in Sri Aman to know that she genuinely cares about Sri Aman and its people because she hails from the area too.

“It is about wanting to serve them and working alongside with our current Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) assemblymen in Sri Aman, towards bringing further development to Sri Aman in tandem with Sarawak’s Vision 2030.

“With 36 years in the political arena since 1986, I am confident that I can serve the people to the best of my ability,” she said when contacted yesterday.

Doris won Sri Aman seat after polling 14,131 votes on Saturday, earning her the majority of 4,039 to defeat Wilson Entabang of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) who garnered 10,092 votes, Independent candidate and incumbent Datuk Masir Kujat who received 5,673 votes and Naga Libau of Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) who got 2,021 votes.

Commenting on her win, Doris hailed the Dayak community of Sri Aman as ‘having made a breakthrough by proving that gender is no longer an issue for one to be able to lead’.

“More important are the sincerity, willingness, commitment and charisma of a person.

“The Dayaks here must have a new mindset – let’s rise above gender issue; instead, strive towards the betterment and progression of the community.

“Opportunities must be awarded based on merit, and not on quotas, favouritism or gender. Women must be allowed to play on the same level as our male counterparts towards a more progressive and inclusive Dayak community,” she said.

The GE14 victory was not the only event that marked a ‘first’ for Doris, a veteran politician in her own right.

She is also the first Sarawakian woman to be appointed a senator, and also the first Dayak woman to be appointed a Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Negara.

In her campaign drive for GE15, Doris had also pledged to bring the voices of the women to Parliament upon being elected.