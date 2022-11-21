Woman dies after falling from upper floor of Sibu’s Wisma Sanyan

SIBU (Nov 21): A woman died after she is believed to have fallen from an upper floor of Wisma Sanyan shopping mall here today.

The woman is believed to be a foreigner in her 30s.

A bystander said he heard a loud thud slightly after 2pm.

Upon investigating he found a woman lying on the floor with a head injury.

Police were seen investigating at the scene.

The woman’s body was later brought to Sibu Hospital for a post-mortem.

