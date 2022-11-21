Zahid: No decision yet on which party BN will support, any MP backing PN is breaking coalition rules

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 21): Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the coalition has yet to decide who to support or which party to form the next federal government with.

Ahmad Zahid mentioned that all BN candidates had signed an “akujanji” declaration stating that they left the decision-making to the BN supreme council.

He said currently, negotiations had yet to take place with any party, be it Pakatan Harapan (PH) or Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“We have already decided that decisions and instructions of the party decided by the BN Supreme Council are standing orders and must be followed by all MPs in Barisan Nasional.

“Secondly, any sworn statement signed by any individual as an MP is invalid because it violates party rules as well as the sworn statement signed by each BN candidate.

“We decided that BN MPs will only follow BN’s lead when it comes to joining a coalition of political parties based on the negotiation committee that we have formed,” he told a press conference at Seri Pacific Hotel today.

Zahid then left the press conference without taking any questions.

He said there are 26 other MPs with him today, with two other MPs out sick. A total of 30 BN MPs won seats in the general election on Saturday.

The only BN MP not accounted for is Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein who won Sembrong and was linked with supporting PN.

PH MPs, including their leader Datuk Seri Anwar, are also currently gathered in the hotel ballroom where negotiations are taking place with BN to form the federal government. — Malay Mail