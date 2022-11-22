171 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 22): Sabah recorded 171 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, with a lower positivity rate of 8.15 per cent.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said daily cases increased by 62 compared to 109 the previous day.

“This increase is in line with the much larger number of test samples, 2,099 compared to 1,212 yesterday. The positive rate decreased slightly to 8.15 per cent. Yesterday was 8.99 per cent.

“Five districts recorded double-digit cases namely Kota Kinabalu with 52 cases, Tuaran 34, Papar 17, Penampang 12 and Lahad Datu 11,” he said.

Of the 171 cases recorded, most of them under Categories 1 and 2. Only two under Category 4.

Nine districts recorded zero case namely Beaufort, Kalabakan, Kuala Penyu, Kunak, Nabawan, Pitas, Sandakan, Semporna and Tongod.