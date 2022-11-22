After meeting, BN MPs say to wait for official statement on next move

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs told reporters to wait for an official statement from the coalition as they left the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur after a coalition meeting.

“Wait for a BN official statement,” said MCA secretary general Datuk Chong Sin Woon.

The stance was repeated by deputy head of the Umno Jelebu division Datuk Jalaludin Alias.

“Just wait,” Kimanis MP Datuk Mohamad Alamin told the press on his way out.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, however, refused to answer any questions.

He excused himself saying that he was on his way to a presidential council meeting.

On the other hand, Melaka BN chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof evaded questions from reporters by saying that he was not an MP.

When asked what he had heard at the meeting, he jokingly replied: “I heard what you heard.”

BN MPs had gathered at Umno headquarters in Menara Dato’ Onn ahead of the 2pm deadline today given by Istana Negara to form the federal government after the 15th general elections (GE15).

The meeting was held to determine whether BN would be throwing its support behind Pakatan Harapan (PH) or Perikatan Nasional (PN) to secure the simple majority needed.

BN suffered a devastating loss in GE15, winning only 30 seats, the worst recorded elections result in the coalition’s history.

Meanwhile, PH gained only 82 seats and PN won 73, short of the 112 needed for a simple majority.

This resulted in a hung Parliament, with both PH and PN scrambling for new alliances to gain a simple majority. — Malay Mail