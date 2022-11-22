After winning eighth term, Riot pledges to contribute to Serian’s prosperity

KUCHING (Nov 22): Newly re-elected Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem has pledged to contribute to Serian’s prosperity after securing his eighth term in the constituency.

Riot won the seat by an overwhelming majority of 16,697 votes in a four-cornered fight.

He polled 22,876 votes against closest challenger independent Dr Alim Impira who garnered 6,179 votes, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate Elsiy Tingang (5,630 votes), and Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidate Learry Jabul (5,289 votes).

“As the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) candidate, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the 22,876 voters who voted for me.

“My gratitude is also addressed to the supporters and party machinery workers from GPS components Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), as well as community leaders and individuals who have been involved directly or indirectly in making this victory a success.

“This victory is our victory together,” he said.

Riot also expressed special thanks to the three GPS assemblymen under Serian constituency namely Kedup assemblyman Martin Ben, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, and Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sindang Bada.

“I am determined to continue to contribute to Serian’s prosperity and well-being,” he added.

Riot, 71, first won Serian as an independent in 1990 before joining the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

He is now SUPP deputy president.