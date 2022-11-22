Agong to meet 30 BN MPs individually tomorrow amid deadlock between Pakatan, Perikatan

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has scheduled audiences with all 30 Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs tomorrow to break the deadlock in forming the federal government.

In a statement, Royal Comptroller of Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the Agong will meet the BN MPs one by one from 10.30am tomorrow.

“This process is intended so that His Majesty the King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah can make a decision to appoint a member of the Dewan Rakyat whom His Majesty in his opinion may have the confidence of the majority of members of the House of Representatives as prime minister as provided under Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution,” said the statement here.

According to Ahmad Fadil, His Majesty called the public to be patient and calm until the process of forming a new government and the appointment of the future 10th prime minister of Malaysia is completed.

His Majesty also called on the public to pray that the process runs smoothly for the sake of the country.

Both Anwar’s PH and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) could not prove they have a simple majority ahead of a 2pm deadline earlier today, causing both of them to be summoned by the Agong to decide on the formation of the government following three days of hung Parliament.

Anwar expressed confidence that he could secure a simple majority in time to form the federal government.

BN supreme council earlier said it will negotiate with any party for the sake of forming a stable government, but reiterated that no support has been given towards Muhyiddin to be the next prime minister of Malaysia. — Malay Mail