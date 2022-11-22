Anti-Hopping Bill fails to cover political blocs ‘jumping ship’, says Yong

KUCHING (Nov 22): The Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) No. 2 Bill 2022 or Anti-Hopping Bill does not cover the scenario where the whole bloc of a political party or alliance ‘jumps ship’, claimed Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong.

While supporting the Bill, Yong said she tried to highlight the amendment’s weak points during her debate speech.

“The present amendment only governs individual YBs who change political parties or who resign from a political party. It does not cover the political bloc or alliance that ‘jumps ship’, just like what is happening in the federal government now.

“I tried to highlight this event and urged the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government to reconsider and not to form a pact with Perikatan Nasional (PN), particularly with PAS, but the Speaker (Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar) stopped me,” she complained during a press conference at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex today.

Yong said she was stopped from continuing with her debate speech on the Bill, which was read for a second time.

The Bill includes a new provision of Article 16B on the change of member’s political party, which was inserted due to the amendment to Article 49A and Section 7A of the Eighth Schedule of the Federal Constitution.

“In actual fact, this is a good amendment, which I support,” she said.

According to her, another shortcoming is giving the Speaker too much power to decide whether a seat will go vacant after the individual elected representative has sent in a written notice of resignation or is no longer with his or her political party.

“There are also no details to tell the Speaker on how he should go about it when he receives a letter so that means when the Speaker decides there’s no vacancy means there’s no vacancy; if he decides there’s a vacancy then there’s a vacancy,” she said.