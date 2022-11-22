Fatimah: Special Task Force to help Sarawakians without IDs, citizenship

KUCHING (Nov 22): A Special Task Force will soon begin operations in various areas to help Sarawakians who still do not have any identification documents or citizenship status, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development said the Sarawak government received approval from the Sarawak and Sabah State Security Working Committee in October 2021 to establish the Special Task Force to deal with the issue of Sarawakians who do not have citizenship status.

“Following that, the Sarawak government, in collaboration with the National Registration Department, established the Special Task Force on April 11 this year.

“Through all District Offices in Sarawak, the Special Task Force is collecting data and detailed information to identify Sarawakians who do not have identification documents before going to the field for registration operations,” she said in reply to Machan assemblyman Allan Gramong on the state government’s solution for locals who do not have documentation, during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

Fatimah said the ministry also organises various awareness and advocacy programmes on the issue of identification documents in Sarawak.

She said since 2017, a total of 71 series of programmes have been implemented among the vulnerable communities, especially in areas near the border.

Fatimah said the government is very concerned with any problems faced by Sarawakians who do not have identification documents, especially in terms of access to educational, medical, and welfare facilities.

“The Special Task Force was established following the decision of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Special Council Meeting to deal with the issue of Sarawakians who do not have citizenship status.

“This team has made all necessary preparations to be mobilised to all corners of the state to handle the issues raised, subject to the approval of the Minister of Home Affairs,” she said.