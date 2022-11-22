Five-year expat work permit specifically for strategic sectors, says Gerawat

KUCHING (Nov 22): The proposed five-year work permit for expatriates has been implemented through the consideration of the Localisation Committee, said Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala.

He said each application will be given consideration based on a set of criteria, with priority given to those who can contribute to Sarawak’s development and economy.

“This work permit is specifically for professional and technical experts working in strategic sectors such as the energy and digital industries in Sarawak,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

He was responding to Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian’s question on the status of the proposal, which was previously announced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the fifth International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (IDECS) 2022 in June.

Gerawat said the set of criteria for the professional and technical experts include having recognised expertise and academic qualifications.

“The applicant must also have the relevant work experience in the related field, must have a work contract no less than five years, and a basic salary that must not be less than RM3,000.

“Applications to employ this group of people must be submitted to the nearest State Immigration Department office to be processed and then presented to the Localisation Committee for consideration and decision,” he said.

At IDECS 2022, Abang Johari had said that the five-year work permit is only for professionals in strategic sectors.

He said it would be for the entire five years with no need to renew annually.