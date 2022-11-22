Following voting delays, Anyi grateful for fresh mandate with bigger majority

MARUDI (Nov 22): Newly-reelected Baram MP Datuk Anyi Ngau is grateful for his fresh mandate with a bigger majority to represent the constituency in the Dewan Rakyat.

After the official announcement of the results for Baram were finally announced last night, Anyi attributed his win to all voters.

“We understood that we in Baram were a bit later than the rest of the parliamentary seats, nevertheless we finally concluded this election.

“We are very thankful that we were able to deliver the seat for GPS again,” he told reporters after returning officer Belayong Pok announced him as the winner.

He also congratulated his opponents Roland Engan of Pakatan Harapan and independent Wilfred Entika Rebai.

“What is important is that we practice the democracy,” he added.

Anyi retained the seat with a bigger majority of 7,339 votes this year compared to only 1,990 in the 2018 parliamentary election.

He polled 18,399 votes against Roland’s 11,060, while Wilfred lost his deposit after receiving just 324 votes.

The Election Commission (EC) suspended voting in 12 polling centres in Baram on Saturday after poor weather and visibility prevented EC workers from being transported to the areas by helicopter.