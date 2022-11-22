GPS to rely on wisdom of Agong to appoint PM, proposes formation of federal govt with PN-BN-GRS

KUCHING (Nov 22): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will rely on the wisdom of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to appoint the new prime minister.

In a statement issued by the Premier’s Office today, the coalition also proposed that the formation of the next federal government be amongst Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), and GPS to reflect a multiracial and multireligious Malaysia.

“In view of the political turmoil in Peninsular Malaysia, GPS is of the view that the mandate of the people must be respected,” said the press statement.

“Therefore, GPS relies on the wisdom of the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong based on the power afforded to Him by the provisions in the Malaysian Constitution to appoint a Prime Minister to lead a stable federal government.”

GPS stressed that national interests should be of utmost importance and that a stable government should encompass the interests of the country and people rather than personal interests.

Following the 15th general election on Saturday, none of the major political blocs in Malaysia obtained a simple majority of 112 seats, resulting in a hung parliament.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) won the biggest number of seats at 82, followed by PN (73), BN (30), GPS (23), and GRS (6).

Parti Warisan won three seats, Parti Bangsa Malaysia managed one seat, while two seats went to independent candidates.

Al-Sultan Abdullah is set to make his decision after reviewing the statutory declarations of all 221 MPs at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur at 2pm today.

The Padang Serai parliamentary election is still pending.