GPS Women agree decision on new PM should be Agong’s, says Fatimah

KUCHING (Nov 22): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Women concurs with the decision that the coalition will rely on the wisdom of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to appoint the new prime minister.

GPS Women chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had issued a statement on the matter this morning.

“So, we as GPS Women, we strongly support on this statement and support his stand on this – where he leaves it to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to decide,” she told a press conference at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here today.

On whether there were any proposals to add women MPs to the federal Cabinet, Fatimah said this was the prerogative of the new government.

“We will see when we cross the bridge,” she said.

In a statement issued by the Premier’s Office today, GPS also proposed that the formation of the next federal government be amongst Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), and GPS to reflect a multiracial and multireligious Malaysia.