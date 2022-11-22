Hadi calls on all parties to respect voters’ decision, preserve public order

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): PAS has urged all parties to respect the results of the 15th general election (GE15) last Saturday and to preserve public order at a time when the country is in the process of forming a new federal government.

Its president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang also called on all quarters to uphold the sanctity of the Constitution, respect the integrity of the laws and avoid any form of provocation which can undermine the country’s harmony.

“Malaysia is now in an important phase of forming the government through the process of parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy.

“For the sake of protecting the interests of the country and the people, PAS emphasises the need to preserve the country’s political and economic stability and warns people against trying to fish in troubled waters and stir up a hornet’s nest,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, police reminded the people not to use social media to make provocations or create situations which can threaten public order and security.

Police said some social media users had been detected uploading contents which touched on racial or religious sensitivities and insulted the royal institution following the announcement of GE15 results and moves to form the government.

GE15 has resulted in a hung parliament, with Pakatan Harapan winning 82 seats, Perikatan Nasional (73), Barisan Nasional (30), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (23), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), Warisan (three), independents (two), and Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat one each.

The Dewan Rakyat has 222 seats but election for the Padang Serai constituency was postponed following the death of a candidate. — Bernama