Hajiji: GRS denies Bung’s war allegation, pre-election agreement voided by BN’s poor showing

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 22): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has vehemently denied the allegation by Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin that the coalition has declared war on BN.

GRS chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the coalition has done nothing but cooperate with BN Sabah.

“We have no reason or need to declare war against BN. In fact, in the recent election, GRS and I personally, went to campaign for BN candidates in their constituencies,” Hajiji pointed out.

The Chief Minister explained that the promise between GRS and BN Sabah made before the election was for GRS to support Umno/BN if the coalition qualified to form the federal government and appoint a prime minister.

“However, when BN lost and Umno was not qualified to be prime minister, then the agreement becomes invalid by itself. It should also be emphasised that there were no promises made before the election with other parties, including Pakatan Harapan (PH),” Hajiji said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, Bung Moktar, who is also Umno Sabah chief, accused GRS of breaking a pre-election promise to support BN after the election.

“We had an agreement that GRS will support Barisan. Hajiji has broken the deal by giving support to Perikatan Nasional (PN). He has declared war on us,” Bung Moktar said, adding that Hajiji did not call or discuss with him about GRS’ support for PN.

Bung Moktar was also reported as saying that rumours of Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) Kota Marudu MP Datuk Wetrom Bahanda being a GRS proxy were now evidently true.

He alleged that two other independent MP, Kudat’s Verdon Bahanda and Tenom’s Riduan Rubin, were also part of the pact supporting GRS, and by extension PN.

The three new MPs were spotted in photos with PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the latter’s residence in Kuala Lumpur.

Also present was KDM president Datuk Peter Anthony.

Bung Moktar said it was clear that Hajiji and GRS had betrayed their pact.

When asked whether BN would continue to work with GRS in the state government, he said that it would affect their relationship and did not dismiss the possibility of withdrawing support for the state.

In today’s statement, Hajiji also denied the allegation that he had gone to meet Muhyiddin with the KDM president and three MPs.

“They met with Tan Sri (Muhyiddin) on their own accord and I was not directly involved in the meeting,” he said.

Hajiji also expressed hope that Umno/BN Sabah would continue to work together with GRS in governing Sabah, in line with the mandate given by the people to the GRS-BN government in the 16th state election.