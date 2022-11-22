Henry: Sarikei passenger terminals to get RM100,000 facelift

KUCHING (Nov 22): The existing passenger terminals in Sarikei will undergo facelift works costing approximately RM100,000, said Deputy Minister for Transport Datuk Henry Harry Jinep.

He said the Ministry of Transport currently has no plan to build a new wharf in Sarikei as the two existing passenger terminals are still structurally safe.

“They are adequate to serve the needs of the local riverine community. For the year 2023, provision will be provided for the facelift of the terminals,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

He was answering Repok assemblyman Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii’s question on whether there are plans to build a new terminal wharf to replace the current terminals, which have needed to be repaired continuously over the last five years.

On the scope of works for the facelift, Henry said it included painting the terminal building, upgrading of toilets, additional signboards, replacement floor tiles, and lighting.

“Sarawak Rivers Board will carry out the maintenance and facelift work, which will cost approximately RM100,000.

“However, if the Yang Berhormat can use his Rural Transformation Project (RTP), it can quicken the process. That’s the beauty of the GPS government,” Henry quipped.

He also congratulated Huang for a “stylish” victory in the just-concluded parliamentary election, in which the latter reclaimed Sarikei from the Democratic Action Party (DAP).