Ismail Sabri: Caretaker govt to have special Parliament session to table budget on salary of civil servants

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): Caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the current government or “caretaker government” under his leadership and the “caretaker Cabinet” will continue to function.

“Therefore, the rakyat must not be confused, as if there is no government because the former government still remains as the “caretaker government”.

“In fact, even the Cabinet is still functioning as a ‘caretaker Cabinet’ except those who did not contest in the 15th general election or those who lost, because they are not Members of Parliament anymore,” he said in a statement, here today.

Ismail Sabri said a special Parliament session would be held to table a budget so as to pay the salary of civil servants before December 31, if a new government has not been formed.

He said the special Parliament session would be a brief session with no debates held and urged civil servants to remain calm and not to worry about their salary payment.

“The budget must be tabled before December 31, to ensure civil servants can receive their salary for January,” he said. — Bernama