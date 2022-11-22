Julaihi: Ministry to push forward towards full utilities coverage

KUCHING (Nov 22): With 60 per cent of the RM7.506 billion development budget allocated for development in rural areas including water and electricity, the Utility and Telecommunication Ministry will continue its obligations toward full coverage in providing reliable, sustainable and affordable utilities.

Its minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi said the ministry wholeheartedly supports the Premier’s tabling of a people-oriented budget that has the welfare of the people at heart.

“The Supply Bill 2023 with the theme ‘Sarawak First: Towards an Inclusive, Prosperous and Harmonious Society’ is in line with the goals of Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 that emphasise on the post-Covid recovery development plan.

“This entails accelerating economic growth, strengthening the momentum of recovery, stimulating private investment, generating employment and business opportunities, and building a more competitive and income generating economy,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Julaihi said with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) given the strong mandate by the people of Sarawak in the 15th general election and last year’s state election, they are committed to continue the effort in transforming Sarawak into a developed state by 2030.

He said the state’s 2023 projected revenue of RM11.035 billion is the largest in the history of Sarawak’s budget.

“With the 2023 state budget expected to generate a surplus of RM238 million, it shows the financial strength of Sarawak which also indicates the path towards the post-Covid recovery growth,” he said, while noting that the ordinary expenditure of RM10.797 billion is also the biggest allocation in the history of Sarawak’s budget.