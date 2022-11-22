MCA will play its role as an effective opposition, says Ka Siong

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): The MCA is prepared to fulfil its role as an effective opposition by being a check and balance to the new government, said MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

He said the MCA will remain steadfast in prioritising the people’s interest, whether as a government or as an opposition.

“Barisan Nasional’s (BN) rejection (to join any coalition to form the government) is a demonstration of a healthy and matured democratic process of the nation and we respect the people’s wish,” he said during a press conference at Wisma MCA, here today.

When asked about what will happen to Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional if they do not have enough seats to form a government, he wished them good luck.

“We do not have the mandate to form a government, so this is not our problem, we just play our role as an opposition,” he said.

Earlier, Umno vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob posted on his Twitter account saying that BN’s supreme council decided not to support any coalition to form a new government and is prepared to be the opposition. — Bernama