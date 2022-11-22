Ministry ready to study sugarcane cultivation in peat soil

KUCHING (Nov 22): The Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development is ready to carry out a detailed study on the suitability of sugarcane cultivation in peat soil if there is an application.

Deputy Minister Martin Ben said the study would be done through the Sarawak Department of Agriculture.

“So far the ministry has not carried out a detailed study on the peat soil area in Sarawak to be developed as a sugarcane growing area,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

He was responding to question from Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh on whether there has been any study to turn peat soil areas in the state into sugarcane cultivation areas.

Miro also asked about agricultural programmes implemented in Serembu under the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12).

“Among the programmes implemented in Serembu under RMK12 include the planting of durian, petai, as well as vegetables through the fertigation system.

“The government has allocated RM325,000 for the purpose of implementing the various agricultural development programmes in Serembu. A total of 21 farming families have benefitted from this allocation,” he said.