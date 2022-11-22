Miss Tourism International: Nuzezo launch Numbers Jewellery collection

KUCHING (Nov 22): Forty contestants of the 25th Miss Tourism International World Final 2022/2023 joined the launch of ‘Nuzezo’ Numbers Fashion Jewellery at Raia Hotel and Convention Centre here yesterday.

Nuzezo Jewellery Company being the platinum sponsor and official fashion jewellery for the beauty pageant presented each contestant with their unique number jewellery during the event.

The company utilises ‘inverted triangle numbers methodology’ to determine a person’s personality number, ranged from one to nine, through his or her date of birth.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, pageant organising chairlady Esther Law said the practise of numerology can be traced back to over thousands of years ago and she hoped the contestants will keep an open-mind on the concept.

“Today also marks the 11th day of the pageant programme which started on Nov 10. The international beauty queens have so far participated in a walkabout and river cruise in Kuching, as well as having visited Lundu and Bau,” said Law.

Miss Tourism International franchise holder and president Tan Sri Datuk Danny Ooi, meanwhile, said the contestants will bring the jewellery back to their own country as part of the company’s efforts to target the international market.

Nuzezo is founded by Ooi and his partner Dato Sri Patrick Tan, and the jewellery collection is specially crafted by Swarovski.