Muhyiddin: Agong proposed Perikatan-Pakatan unity government, but we disagreed

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today that he rejected Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s proposal for a unity government between his coalition and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Muhyiddin said PN has always agreed to not work with PH, and said he was disappointed that his claim of having the support of 115 MPs was dismissed.

“We have discussed the matter earlier, we will not cooperate with PH, that is our party’s position, from then until now. We did not agree [on working with PH].

“Just now, I was asked to sign the documents that we agreed on, we signed but did not agree [with the section]. We have all agreed that for some reason we can’t be with PH, it’s common knowledge,” he told the press in front of his residence after the audience with Agong.

He said that the 115 statutory declarations (SD) allegedly in support of him were presented to the Royal Private Secretary Datuk Nazim Mohd Alim.

“But when I had the audience [with Agong]earlier, someone said that this is not enough, I don’t know what the reasons are behind that, but the proof is here,” he said as he held a pile of documents.

“After that, because it was said that we don’t have enough numbers, Agong suggested that we cooperate with PH to form a unity government,” he added.

Both Anwar’s PH and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) could not prove they have a simple majority ahead of a 2pm deadline earlier today, causing both of them to be summoned by the Agong to decide on the formation of the government following three days of hung Parliament.

In a press conference afterwards, Anwar expressed confidence that he could secure a simple majority in time to form the federal government.

The Agong has since scheduled audiences with all 30 Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs individually tomorrow to break the deadlock in forming the federal government. — Malay Mail