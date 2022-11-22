No decision yet on 10th PM, says Anwar after audience with Agong

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has not made his decision on Malaysia’s 10th prime minister yet, Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

However, Anwar expressed confidence that he would be able to secure a simple majority in time to form the federal government.

“There’s a vacancy now, it is open for application,” he told reporters camped in front of the Istana Negara.

He relayed to the media His Majesty’s wish to form a stable government, after an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong earlier.

When asked further, Anwar also dismissed the possibility of a minority government, saying there “was no questions about it”.

Both Anwar’s PH and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) could not prove they have a simple majority ahead of a 2pm deadline earlier today, causing both of them to be summoned by the Agong to decide on the formation of the government following three days of hung Parliament.

However, Muhyiddin left earlier than Anwar without addressing the media.

MORE TO COME