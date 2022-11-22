Passenger killed in head-on crash involving pick-up trucks in Bakong

MIRI (Nov 22): A passenger was killed after the pick-up truck he was travelling in was involved in a head-on crash with another pick-up truck at Jalan Beluru, Bakong here yesterday afternoon.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased, 47, was the passenger of a pick-up truck driven by a 41-year-old male driver.

“Investigation found that the accident involving a Nissan Navara and a Toyota Hilux driven by a 65-year-old man occurred around 4.30pm.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the Nissan Navara driver, who was heading towards the city centre from Jalan Long Lama, lost control and entered the opposite lane before colliding with the Toyota Hilux, which was heading towards Long Lama from the city centre,” he said in a statement.

Medical personnel confirmed that the passenger of the Nissan Navara died at the scene of the accident.

It is understood that neither driver was physically injured in the accident.

Following a police report, police have opened an investigation paper under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.