PN top leaders gather at Muhyiddin’s residence

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): Vehicles carrying several top leaders of Perikatan Nasional (PN) were seen entering the residence of its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Bukit Damansara here since 9.50am today.

Among those seen were PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, and Perak PN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

They are believed to be there to discuss on forming the federal government following the extension given by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday for political parties to prove their majority for the formation of a new government and nominate a Prime Minister candidate by 2pm today.

The country’s political turmoil following the 15th general election (GE15) entered its third day today after the election results showed that no political party has been able to obtain a simple majority of 112 parliamentary seats to form a new government.

Meanwhile, Hamzah in a statement yesterday said that PN has submitted more than 112 statutory declarations from members of the Dewan Rakyat who are supporting Muhyiddin, also the MP for Pagoh, as the 10th Prime Minister. — Bernama