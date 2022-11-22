Ukas: Viral message of GPS MPs rejecting Muhyiddin is fake

KUCHING (Nov 22): A viral message claiming that 13 MPs from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) are not backing Perikatan Nasional (PN) and its chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in the formation of the new government is fake, the Sarawak government’s public communications unit, Ukas, said.

This was communicated to the press via a graphic shared on Ukas’ WhatsApp media channel last night.

The fake message had named the purported GPS MPs and said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg must accede to the wishes of the majority to support ‘Anuar dan PH’.

Abang Johari had on Sunday announced that GPS was willing to work with PN, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in the formation of the new government following the conclusion of the 15th general election.

He also said that the coalition supported Muhyiddin as the next prime minister.

This morning, Abang Johari’s office reiterated that the coalition had proposed that the formation of the next government be amongst GPS and the three coalitions to reflect a multiracial and multireligious Malaysia.

“In view of the political turmoil in Peninsular Malaysia, GPS is of the view that the mandate of the people must be respected,” it said in a press statement.

“Therefore, GPS relies on the wisdom of the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong based on the power afforded to Him by the provisions in the Malaysian Constitution to appoint a Prime Minister to lead a stable federal government.”