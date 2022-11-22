Shafie: Warisan supports PH, BN to form government

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 22): Parti Warisan (Warisan) expresses its support to Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) as the coalitions that garnered the highest number of seats in the recently concluded 15th General Election of Malaysia.

“Warisan gives its support to PH and BN because both have the number of seats to form a government and the majority of the people have voted for PH and BN.

“As such, PH and BN should be given the first choice to form a government.

“This support is also on the premise that the new federal government will resolve in full the 21 claims under the Malaysia Agreement 1963,” said Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal in a statement on Tuesday.

The party hopes that PH together with BN will be able to secure partners that will enable the formation of the next federal government that brings political stability and unity to the country.

Warisan won three out of the 51 parliamentary seats it contested.

PH has 82 parliamentary seats, while BN 30 seats.