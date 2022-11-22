Wee: Everyone has role to play in building child-friendly city, community

KUCHING (Nov 22): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng calls on everyone in Kuching to advocate and participate in building a child-friendly city and community.

He said this was to ensure its city-planning takes into consideration every aspect of developing and strengthening the effort, with the goal of spreading awareness on the initiative throughout Sarawak, one city at a time.

“When I mention everyone, this refers to all ages; from children to youths, adults and senior citizens at every level of the society,” he said at the prize presentation of the Child Friendly Cities Poster competition at MBKS here Sunday afternoon.

He said this in relation to the signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) on Oct 27 this year in regards to the Child Friendly Cities Initiative (CFCI), which is based on the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

CFCI is a global movement as witnessed by the first international Child Friendly Cities Summit held from Oct 15-18, 2019 in Cologne, Germany, where over 600 participants from more than 180 cities and communities came together to discuss innovative approaches to advance child rights through local commitment as well as to identify and exchange good practices at the local level.

“We are the first city in Sarawak to officially pledge our support for Unicef’s CFCI. This is to acknowledge and recognise the critical importance of an active and committed participation, in building child-friendly cities and communities locally,” Wee said.

The Convention on the Rights of the Child explains who children are (any person under the age of 18), all their rights and the responsibilities of governments, encompassing factors such as no discrimination, protection from violence, respect for children’s views, access to education, life survival and development, social and economic help, responsibility of parent, children without families, children with disabilities, and so on.

As such, the council had organised the poster drawing competition based on the theme of ‘Child Friendly Cities’, held in conjunction with World Children Day on Nov 22.

“The purpose of this poster drawing competition is to see and hear what the children want for their Child-Friendly Cities. We are happy to have received more than 100 posters from primary schools in Kuching and we appreciate every child’s contribution and the attached message in each poster submitted for this competition.

“Through this activity, we also have the opportunity to create awareness and inform the public of the significance of working hand-in-hand as a city and community to protect our children and their rights, and in providing a safe and secure environment for them to live and grow up healthy and happy,” Wee said.

At the prize-presentation ceremony, SJK(C) Stampin pupil Low Ei Tong won the competition and brought home a RM250 cash prize, trophy and certificate.

Jarrel Chong Yan Shen from St Joseph’s Private Primary School was first runner-up while second runner-up was Owen Sim Jia Chun from SJK(C) Chung Hua No. 3. Both received a cash prize of RM200 and RM150 respectively, trophy and certificate.