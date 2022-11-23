100 tattoo artists to attend convention in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 23): One hundred tattoo artists from the UK, USA, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Taiwan, Indonesia and Singapore will attend the Sabah Traditional Tattoo Convention at Sabah International Convention Centre on November 25-27.

It is one of a kind tattoo events which mainly focuses on the traditional aspect of Borneo’s art and culture.

This upcoming event is organised by Limuel Estrop from Orangutan Tattoo Studio.

Limuel is not an alien name in the tattoo scene of Sabah.

As a tattoo artist, he practises the traditional method of tattooing called hand-poked tattoo and he aspires to revive the ancient way of traditional tattooing.

Eager going back to the traditional roots, the Sabah Traditional Tattoo Convention was formed with their key message of “Don’t just wear your tribe, ink it”.

This convention will both showcase the modern and traditional arts of Borneo, primarily Sabah and Sarawak. Not only tattoos, attendees may witness different forms of traditional arts such as traditional dance performances with traditional instruments, local arts and workshops from local artisans and not forgetting Sabah traditional food.

Mentioning Sabah traditional food, Butod is definitely on the menu! Be there to taste this

delicacy.

Sabahans take huge pride in their arts and culture. It is a gateway for outsiders to gain a deeper understanding towards its rich and unique culture.

Hence, the organiser’s main objective to hold such an event is to promote Sabah’s tourism industry by sharing the artistic culture of North Borneo in the form of traditional tattoo exhibition while sharing the forgotten knowledge of our heritage.

Visitors may expect to witness a special occasion by the Gabungan Orang Asal Sabah & Sarawak (GOASS) as they march from Gaya Street to SICC to signify the traditional identity of this event.

Furthermore, visitors may have to hold on to their seats as Sabah’s beloved band, Estranged will be performing live at the convention.

Other traditional local performers such as Tuni Sundatang, Rapot Sanggong, Bayu Project and Sabah Creative Dance will also be there to entertain us all.

For further information of this event check out their Instagram sabahtradtattooconvention and their Facebook account Sabah Traditional Tattoo Convention or you may directly contact Limuel 01126695493.