19 districts taking part in Community Based Tourism Roadshow

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 23): Community Based Tourism Roadshow (CBTR) returns with 19 districts participating.

This fourth CBTR will be held from November 27 to 29 at the Sabah International Convention Centre.

The Community Based Tourism Roadshow which was introduced in 2017, aims to showcase the variety of tourism products available in the districts.

“This event is not only to showcase the rural tourism products all around Sabah to both the public at large and tourism industry players, but to leverage the expertise and know-how of industry players to promote and package those rural tourism products to both domestic and international markets,” said Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, chairman of Sabah Tourism Board (STB), the main organizer of the event.

“Apart from that, this could be a meeting opportunity for tourism operators and rural tourism product operators to promote rural tourism destinations domestically and internationally. The trend for community-based tourism is soaring; in 2018, total receipts for homestays alone was 6.23 million” added Joniston.

During the three-day roadshow, there will be a total of 56 booths with 50 booths selling local handicrafts and local cuisines.

Among the participants of the roadshow are Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism (DASTA) Thailand, the Ministry of Rural Development Sabah, Ministry of Industrial Development Sabah, Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries Sabah, Federation of Rural Tourism Association Sabah (FERTAS), Sabah Homestay Association, Kraftangan Malaysia, Johor and Sarawak Tourism Malaysia, and Sabah Parks.

The highlight of the three-day event will be the panel sessions with a combination of panelists representing academics, policy makers and practitioners. One of the sessions will be by an invited panelist from DASTA who will be sharing about Sustainable Tourism Administration in Thailand.

There will also be cultural performances from various districts in Sabah, traditional games and coloring competitions for children.

The public is welcome to attend.

“Besides the exhibition, I hope that all districts participating can fully benefit from the forum and should review significant challenges and also share success stories. We need to work together to achieve our target, which is to place Sabah as an exemplary rural tourism destination and adhere to ASEAN Tourism Standards by 2030. The synergy between public, private and local communities would enhance rural tourism initiatives,” said Joniston.

Also present during the press conference were Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) Sabah Tourism Research Centre director Dr Balvinder Kaur Kler, STB chief executive officer Noredah Othman, STB deputy chief executive officer Julinus Jimit and Sabah Rural Tourism Association president Walter Kandayon.