Abang Johari: Discussion on who will be the next PM still ongoing

KUCHING (Nov 23): Discussion on who will be Malaysia’s next Prime Minister is still ongoing, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He told this to reporters when met as he was seen leaving the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) complex.

“Everything is still in discussion. It is up to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong now (4.15pm),” he said before entering his car.

Abang Johari left the building after meeting with the four Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MPs who were summoned by the King in a bid to break the stalemate in the formation of the new government today.

Earlier, he was attending a DUN sitting at the complex. The sitting was adjourned a few minutes after Abang Johari left the building at 4.33pm.