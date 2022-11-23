After GE15 defeat, Annuar Musa calls for transparency in BN, blames it all on one person

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 23): Ketereh Umno division chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa today pinned blame for Barisan Nasional’s (BN) defeat in the 15th general elections and last night’s bid to postpone an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on one person.

He said the coalition needs to address questions raised about its internal rumblings and be more transparent with the public “because it is a matter that touches the interests of many”.

“This attempt to delay is not only seen as disobeying the orders of the Agong but also shows that there is something wrong in BN itself. This should be explained to the public.

“BN should not have made it difficult for the Agong to complete His Majesty’s duties, but now it is clear that there is something wrong with BN and not Istana Negara,” he said in a Facebook post this morning.

He added that there is sufficient evidence that Pakatan Harapan (PH) leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim does not have the numbers because many key BN leaders have openly defended their common policy of “No Anwar, No DAP”.

“This is evidence that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has failed to get enough numbers because he needs at least 27 out of 30 BN MPs,” the former Ketereh MP said.

He said that if the request to postpone the audience with the Agong is allowed, it might put the Agong in a situation where the public might view it as collaborating with a certain party.

“BN needs to be transparent by giving updates on the truth. This also places BN as a party that is seen as constantly causing problems for the people, instead of solving the people’s problems.

“This is also one of the reasons why BN was rejected by the people. It all stems from one person,” he said, without naming anyone.

“The party bears the consequences. Isn’t the damage that has been brought to this party enough?” he asked.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had an audience with Anwar and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at Istana Negara to find out how much support each of the two — nominated as their respective coalition’s prime minister candidate — command.

Muhyiddin claimed to have the support of 115 elected representatives in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat, although PN officially won only 73 seats.

PH won 82 seats, which is still short of the simple majority of 112 to form government.

The Agong is expected to meet BN elected representatives at 10.30am today to find a solution to the political deadlock.

His Majesty has asked the public to stay patient and calm until the process of forming a new government and the appointment of the future 10th prime minister of Malaysia is completed. – Malay Mail