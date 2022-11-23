Wednesday, November 23
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»After top leaders’ audience with King, Umno supreme council to hold special meeting tonight
GE15

After top leaders’ audience with King, Umno supreme council to hold special meeting tonight

0
Posted on Nation

Barisan Nasional president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi leaves the Istana Negara after an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong November 23, 2022. – Malay Mail photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 23): The Umno supreme council will be meeting tonight at its party headquarters at the Putra World Trade Centre here as Malaysia continues to wait for news of its 10th prime minister.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8pm and will be chaired by embattled president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“We invite all the relevant parties to attend this special meeting at the behest of the Umno president,” party secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said in a statement this afternoon.

This morning, Ahmad Zahid led a three-man team from Barisan Nasional (BN) to Istana Negara for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as Malaysia’s post-election political impasse continues.

Ahmad is also BN chairman. The other two delegation members were all from Umno too with none of the leaders of the component parties present. – Malay Mail

15th General Election: Don't miss out on the latest news, join our Telegram Channel.

Recommended Posts