Bill to enable better provisions for Sarawak’s timber industry management passed

KUCHING (Nov 23): The State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today passed the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which would enable better provisions for the management of the state’s timber industry through the issuance of timber industry licence to enable the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) to fully regulate the timber industry.

This also includes the establishment and operation of sawmills, which was previously regulated under the Forest Ordinance 2015 [Cap 71].

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datu Len Talif Salleh, who tabled and moved the Bill, said STIDC will strengthen the implementation of what is stated in the amendment, especially in an effort to further improve the downstream industry in line with the functions of the corporation, which is to spearhead the development of timber industry in Sarawak.

One of the main amendments in the Bill is the introduction of the timber industry licence to replace the requirement of registration for timber industry. This empowers the general manager of STIDC to issue the licence on such terms and conditions as may be prescribed by the general manager.

“The transfer of power from the director of the Forests Department to the general manager of STIDC is the right thing and this allows STIDC to further improve the coordination and effectiveness of the development of the timber industry, especially the downstream industry, not to mention the current government’s emphasis on high value-added timber products,” said Len Talif.

Earlier when tabling the Bill, Len Talif said this timber industry licence would be the sole licence issued by STIDC for timber industry activities including the establishment, building and operating of sawmills.

“This is intended to clearly demarcate the roles, duties and responsibilities between STIDC, Forests Department and Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) thus streamlining the functions of these three agencies under the ministry.

“The issuance of timber industry licence will be a more holistic regulating mechanism to regulate the timber industry in Sarawak,” he said.

He said the Bill also sought to allow the issuance of a temporary permit to operate by the general manager of STIDC where this permit is intended to be for a limited period where it is required to facilitate the establishment, building, operating or management of any plant, factory or premises for carrying out any timber industry pending the issuance of a timber industry licence.

“This permit would also be issued to those who carry out timber industry for domestic use,” he added.

Another amendment in the Bill was to enhance the enforcement powers under the STIDC Ordinance.

“This Bill provides steep penalties for those who are found guilty for establishing, building, operating or managing any plant, factory or premises for carrying out any timber industry without timber industry licence or temporary permit.

“Additionally, the Bill makes provision for any person arrested for suspicion of committing an offence under the Ordinance to be released on personal bond with or without surety,” said Len Talif.

The Bill also seeks to enhance the provision relating to offences, prosecution and penalties under Part VII of the Ordinance; provides for the provision on the temporary release of seized items as well as penalties for failure to surrender the item seized on demands by an authorised officer.

Len Talif said it also introduces the offence of giving false declaration where if the offence is committed by an individual, a fine of not less than RM25,000 and not exceeding RM150,000 or to imprisonment not exceeding seven years or both may be imposed or if the offence is committed by a body corporate, a fine of not less than RM250,000 and not exceeding RM1 million.

“In summary, the strengthening of the provisions relating to enforcement is important to ensure adequate provisions are available to regulate the timber industry.

“This will ensure that our timber products will continue to be widely accepted by the global market as it meets consumer requirement for legality compliance,” he said, adding that with the target to increase annual export value to RM8 billion by year 2030, legality issues must be managed well through good governance and effective enforcement activities.

Six honorable members debated on the Bill namely Christopher Gira (GPS-Tamin), Abdul Yakub Arbi (GPS-Balingian), Dayang Noorazah Awang Sohor (GPS-Lingga), Sapiee Ahmad (GPS-Daro), Datuk Talif Zulpilip (GPS-Jepak), and Johnical Rayong Ngipa (PSB-Engkilili).