Borneo bloc should back PH minority govt led by Anwar, says activist

KUCHING (Nov 23): The Borneo bloc of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) should support the formation of a minority government with Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as its head, said activist Peter John Jaban.

The Global Human Rights Federation (GHRF) vice-secretary said with no party or coalition able to command a simple majority, this model would not only allow progress from the current stalemate but also honour the spirit of the election result.

He said such a model, commonly practised throughout the world in similar circumstances, can create the context for good governance and intra-party cooperation going forward.

“Our Yang di-Pertuan Agong, as has been rightly pointed out by numerous commentators, ‘shall first appoint as Prime Minister to preside over the Cabinet, a member of the House of Representatives who in his judgement is likely to command the confidence of the majority of the members of that House’.

“This is enshrined in Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution. Every election is a coming together of competing forces on a single day. In the case of GE15 (the 15th General Election), there has been no clear majority and no coalition seems able to both serve the wishes of the people and produce that majority.

“The only solution, therefore, is to determine this on the floor of the house,” Peter said in a press statement today.

He explained that minority governments are an established parliamentary system when no clear majority has been achieved.

He cited Canada, Australia, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, and Spain, as among countries that have had minority governments.

According to him, minority governments mean elected representatives have to work harder to produce and pass legislation that works for all parties.

Each Bill must be negotiated on the floor and so minority interests can be catered for, he said.

“This is a good reflection of the diversity of opinion currently seen in Malaysia in this election and a model for good governance. The people can observe how each party responds to each Bill and then make informed choices at the ballot box.

“Parties that seek to merely disrupt proceedings for their own political benefit will be punished by the electorate at the next election,” he added.

He opined that since PH has achieved the largest number of seats, its leader is the only possible choice for prime minister.

“But he and his appointed Cabinet will need to work hard to persuade the competing forces in Parliament to support him, Bill by Bill.

“This can only be good for the people of Malaysia at this time. It will allow progress from this stalemate to settle the markets and to move the business of government forward for the good of the people,” he said.

Peter added a minority government can allow for plurality in policy and be in essence a unity government.

He claimed that GPS has found itself deeply divided over potential coalition partners.

“The Islamic fundamentalism of PAS and the insulting stance of its leader towards both the Christian and indigenous populations is a horrifying prospect to the majority of Sarawakians.

“Barisan Nasional find themselves in the same situation. Let them debate on the issues on the floor in a minority government instead of focusing on the personality politics required to obtain a majority with backroom deals and horse-trading.

“Therefore, I call on GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to accept a new model and a new prime minister and to use this as a springboard to negotiate something new for both Sarawak and Malaysia,” he said.